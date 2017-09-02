Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that struck a state-run power station north of Baghdad early on Saturday, killing seven people.

The facility was forced to shut down after the attack, police and army sources said.

At least three gunmen wearing explosive vests attacked the power station around 3 a.m. local time, near the northern city of Samarra, about 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad.

They used grenades to enter the facility.

"I was on my night shift and suddenly heard shooting and blasts. A few minutes later I saw one attacker wearing a military uniform and throwing grenades through the windows," said Raied Khalid, a worker who was injured by shrapnel.