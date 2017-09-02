Germany has rejected a formal request from Turkey to freeze assets of members of the network of US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen, Germany’s Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.

Turkey accuses Gulen of orchestrating last year’s failed military coup, and has urged the US to deport him back to Turkey so that he can be brought to justice. Gulen has lived in self-exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, but his network of followers and assets are located in a number of countries worldwide, including Germany.

Without naming its sources, the magazine said the Turkish government had asked the Foreign Ministry in Berlin at the end of April to freeze the assets of the Gulen organisation and its members in Germany. It attached a list with 80 names, it said.

The German government officially rejected the request at the end of June, telling Ankara there were no legal grounds for Germany’s financial watchdog BaFin to crack down on the Gulen movement and its supporters, the report said.

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin declined to comment.

The report also said that the number of Turkish extradition requests sent to Germany had jumped to 53 since the beginning of the year, already exceeding the total in the whole of 2016.