Lebanon's Hezbollah group said in a statement on Saturday that it and the Syrian regime had fulfilled their obligations by safely transporting a convoy of Daesh militants and their families out of Syrian regime territory.

However, it said US warplanes were stopping the convoy from moving towards its destination in Daesh-held territory and were also preventing any aid reaching the buses, which had old people, casualties and pregnant women aboard.

The convoy was heading to Deir al-Zour Province, a Daesh stronghold.

Six buses from the convoy were still in Syrian regime territory and in the care of Hezbollah and the Syrian regime, the statement said.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia group allied to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, called on the international community to intervene to prevent what it called a massacre of the people stuck on the buses in the desert.

The US-led coalition fighting Daesh has said it would block the convoy from reaching areas controlled by the militant group in eastern Syria but would not attack the convoy because it contains civilians as well as fighters.

The coalition says it has struck Daesh militants in vehicles moving towards the convoy but will not strike any civilian vehicles. It said on Friday that the convoy was still in regime-held territory.

