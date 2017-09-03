Fourteen people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria, with most of the victims living in a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the health ministry said Saturday.

“Up to September 1, 14 deaths have been reported,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It said “the total number of suspected cholera cases stands at 186.”

Most of the suspected cases and deaths are in Muna Garage, a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno - which is the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The other victims come from neighbouring districts.