WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Most of the victims belong to a camp for internally displaced people, who are trying to escape Boko Haram violence. The total number of suspected cholera cases in the country stands at 186, according to the health ministry.
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Refugees wait on top of a truck in the Muna Garage area in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, February 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Fourteen people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria, with most of the victims living in a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the health ministry said Saturday.     

“Up to September 1, 14 deaths have been reported,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It said “the total number of suspected cholera cases stands at 186.”

Most of the suspected cases and deaths are in Muna Garage, a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno - which is the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The other victims come from neighbouring districts.

RECOMMENDED

Nigeria’s government and NGOs are now working to improve sanitation, including better water purification and installing extra latrines, in a bid to prevent new cases, the statement said.

The city of Maiduguri has doubled in size since the start of the conflict with Boko Haram some eight years ago, rising to some two million inhabitants due to influxes of displaced people from across Borno state.

 The fighting has left some 20,000 people dead and displaced some 2.6 million in the country’s northeast.

Many of these displaced people are now living in camps where they lack sufficient food and are at risk of diseases like malaria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move