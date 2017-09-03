President Donald Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday to witness the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, which pounded America's fourth-largest city with apocalyptic floods that killed dozens and wrecked homes and businesses.

The sprawling Texas megacity was taking tentative steps back to normalcy after a week of acute flooding that damaged 40,000 to 50,000 homes and sent tens of thousands fleeing to emergency shelters.

The White House has asked Congress for $7.85 billion for Harvey-related "response and initial recovery efforts," calling it a "down payment" on the long-term cost of recovering from the record flooding.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

Harvey has been blamed for at least 42 deaths thus far and tens of billions of dollars of damage.

Trump and first lady Melania landed at a Houston air base late Saturday morning and were whisked off in a convoy of dark SUVs accompanied by a delegation that included Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Return visit

The president is returning to Texas for his second visit since the mega storm hit, and will also visit neighbouring Louisiana later in the day.