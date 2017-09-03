Abu Ali is 84 and lives in a cave with his son Ali Ezzat in rural Hama in Syria.

They were forced to flee their village in northern Hama, one of the front lines between the Syrian regime and opposition fighters.

More than six years of war in Syria have left nearly 12 million people homeless.

Over half of them are still living in Syria. According to the UN, they represent the largest population of internally displaced people anywhere in the world.

Ezzat has been unable to find a job and has devoted his life to caring for his father.