WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabaab attacks military base in Somalia
The militant group claims to have killed 26 Somali soldiers in the siege on the base near the port city of Kismayo. These figures have not been confirmed by other sources.
Al Shabaab attacks military base in Somalia
The attacks comes a week after an explosion in Maka al-Mukara streets in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 27, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Al Shabaab militants attacked a military base near Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayo early on Sunday, a Somali army officer said. He did not immediately have details of any casualties, the officer said.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and said 26 Somali soldiers had been killed in the incident, but that could not be confirmed by other sources.

"We understand al Shabaab attacked the base and fierce fighting and a blast occurred, but still we have no details," Mohamed Isa, a military officer, said from Kismayo.

The attack was on a base in the village of Bala Gudud, near Kismayo.

State radio also reported the base had been attacked but said casualties were not yet known. The base is jointly operated by the Somali national army and forces from the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia, it reported.

RECOMMENDED

Residents in Bala Gudud said a blast was heard and an exchange of gunfire broke out shortly after the first Muslim prayer of the day.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, an al Shabaab spokesman, said, "This morning, we stormed the Jubaland base near Bula Gudud. We killed 26 soldiers and burnt two cars."

The militants left the base after taking weapons, ammunition and several vehicles, he added.

Al Shabaab is linked to al Qaeda and wants to impose strict Islamic law in Somalia. The group routinely exaggerates casualty figures.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move