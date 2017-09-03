Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel will face off on Sunday with her fiery challenger Martin Schulz in a television debate being billed as her Social Democrat rival's last chance at saving his election campaign.

Over 90 minutes, Schulz -- who has accused Merkel of lulling voters to sleep by offering noncommittal responses -- will get to spar with her in their sole televised one-on-one before Germans head to the polls on September 24.

A former European Parliament chief, Schulz enjoyed a surge in support shortly after taking the helm of the SPD in January, only to see that initial excitement fade away.

A poll published Friday showed Merkel's CDU party and their Bavarian CSU allies commanding a strong 17-percentage point lead over the SPD.

Sunday evening's encounter will be above all a clash of personalities -- an illustration in the Die Zeit newspaper showed Schulz, holding a saw and dressed in workman's overalls, trying to dismantle the throne of a regal "Queen Merkel".

Despite his uphill battle, Schulz has voiced confidence, saying he is "not nervous" about Sunday's clash.

TRT World spoke to Berlin-based journalist Matthew Karnitschnig about significance of the upcoming debate.

'Not boring'

Merkel, who has mostly avoided referring to Schulz or any other election candidate by name, has so far refused to be drawn into a combative debate.

"If an election campaign is defined as good only when people insult each other, then that's not my idea of what an election campaign is about," she said at her annual summer press conference.

Her attitude has led German media to dub Schulz "a shadow-boxer" for his frustrated attempts to engage her.

A highlight of Germany's electoral campaign season, the so-called "television duel" is expected to draw almost 30 million viewers -- or around half of the electorate, according to a poll by research firm Forsa, commissioned by Stern magazine.

Crucially, one in five who plan to tune in also said the debate could swing their vote, the survey found.

A separate poll published on Sunday by Bild am Sonntag said close to 30 percent of Germans believe that the TV debate would have a strong impact on the campaign, while 52 percent thought it would only have limited impact.