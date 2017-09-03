Tens of thousands of residents of Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt evacuated their homes on Sunday ahead of the planned defusing of a massive World War Two bomb discovered on a building site.

Bomb technicians had been scheduled to begin work shortly after noon (1000 GMT), but the fire department said there were delays as some people refused to leave.

Helicopters with heat-sensing cameras circled to spot stragglers and police chiefs said they would use force if necessary to clear the area. Authorities warned that an uncontrolled explosion would be big enough to flatten a city block.

Around 60,000 people were ordered to leave in what was Germany’s biggest evacuation since the war, with more than a thousand emergency service workers helping to clear the area.

A steady flow of people filed into a temporary shelter at Frankfurt’s trade fair site, with bananas and beverages on offer. Others sat in cafes on the edge of the evacuation zone.

The device was found last week in the city’s leafy Westend neighbourhood, home to many wealthy bankers. The evacuation area includes the central bank where $70 billion in gold reserves are stored.

How to defuse a WWII bomb

Police set up cordons around the evacuation area, which covered a radius of 1.5 kilometres (roughly a mile).

Premature babies and intensive care patients had to be evacuated along with everyone else from two hospitals. Rescue workers helped about 500 elderly people leave residences and care homes.