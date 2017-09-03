Myanmar urged Muslims in its troubled northwest to cooperate in the search for insurgents. The coordinated attacks by a militia on security posts and a resultant army crackdown have led to one of the deadliest bouts of violence to engulf the Rohingya community in decades.

Aid agencies estimate about 73,000 Rohingya have fled into neighbouring Bangladesh from Myanmar since violence erupted last week, UNHCR regional spokeswoman Vivian Tan said on Sunday.

Hundreds more refugees on Sunday walked through rice paddies from the Naf river separating the two countries into Bangladesh, straining scarce resources of aid groups and local communities already helping tens of thousands.

"Islamic villagers in northern Maungtaw have been urged over loudspeakers to cooperate when security forces search for Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremist terrorists, and not to pose a threat or brandish weapons when security forces enter their villages," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Sunday.

ARSA has been declared a terrorist organisation by the government. The group claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on security posts last week.

No relief

Relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing the violence.