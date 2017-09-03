A huge fire described as the biggest in the history of Los Angeles was raging on Saturday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters the blaze, which broke out Friday and lit up the hills surrounding the northern suburb of Burbank overnight, had already burnt 2,000 hectares.

"In terms of hectares involved this is probably the largest fire in L.A. city history." he added.

The Los Angeles fire was one of several major fires in the western United States.

The federal government declared state of emergencies in Montana and Washington state, where thousands of people have been evacuated.

Such emergencies are declared to release and mobilise federal resources to help fight the fires.

In Los Angeles, Garcetti has declared local state of emergency and he appealed to California Governor Jerry Brown to do the same at the state level.

The Los Angeles blaze has so far destroyed three structures, including two houses, and forced the evacuation of nearly 700 homes in various parts of the city and neighbouring Glendale, firefighters said.

Evacuation orders

Flames were visible in the hills in several neighbourhoods including Burbank, where the Disney and Warner Bros. studios are located.