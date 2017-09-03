Countries and international bodies around the world swiftly condemned North Korea's announcement that it had tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday.

Pyongyang, for its part, called the nuclear detonation "a perfect success".

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have spiralled in recent weeks, with North Korea testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and threatening to fire missiles towards the US Pacific island of Guam and President Donald Trump warning he would rain "fire and fury" on the country.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to "appropriately deal with" the latest nuclear test by North Korea, state news agency Xinhua said.

"The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation," Xinhua said in a brief dispatch.

China, which is hosting a summit of the five BRICS nations, said it "expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation" over Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, which was felt in Chinese cities hundreds of kilometres from North Korea's borders.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she was looking forward "to the UN Security Council addressing the matter and taking a firm and effective stand".

France

"The international community must be very firm in its handling of this latest provocation, in order to get North Korea to unconditionally return to talks and proceed with the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its nuclear and ballistic programmes," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

He called on the UN Security Council to "quickly react" to the escalation and also urged the EU to come up with a "clear and united" response.

Germany

The German government said in a statement that Merkel and Macron spoke on the phone, with both strongly condemning the new nuclear test in North Korea. “This latest provocation by the ruler in Pyongyang has reached a new dimension,” it added.

Japan

US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that the international community must respond to North Korea with greater pressure than before, Japanese news agency Kyodo said.

Abe slammed the nuclear test earlier as "absolutely unacceptable" and said its nuclear and missile programmes now pose a more "grave and urgent" threat to his country.

"(North Korea) ignored repeated warnings by the international community and forcibly conducted a nuclear test. It is absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

"Whether we can stop North Korea's reckless actions that threaten world peace depends on the cooperation and solidarity of the international community," he added.

International Atomic Energy Agency

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said the nuclear test was "an extremely regrettable act" that was "in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community".

NATO