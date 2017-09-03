Fierce clashes between Daesh and pro-Syrian regime forces in central Syria have left over 150 people, mostly Daesh militants, dead in 24 hours, a war monitor said on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 120 Daesh militants "were killed in clashes in and around the town of Uqayribat in the eastern Hama countryside... along with at least 35 regime troops and loyalist militiamen."

The town is Daesh's last bastion in the central province apart from a handful of small villages.

Pro-regime forces seized Uqayribat on Friday night, but Daesh responded with a counter-offensive on Saturday that left it in control of most of the town, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An intense barrage of artillery fire and Syrian regime and Russian air strikes on Daesh positions allowed pro-regime forces on Sunday morning to push the militants back out of the town and advance on villages to the west that remain under Daesh control.

Daesh has controlled Uqayribat since 2014, using it to launch attacks on regime-held areas and a strategically vital road Abdel Rahman described as "the only lifeline for the regime between Aleppo and central and southern Syria".

Regime forces, backed by heavy Russian air strikes, launched a major assault on Daesh-held parts of Hama in June.

"By consolidating their control of (Uqayribat) and ousting Daesh from the surrounding villages, regime forces could oust the organisation from the whole of Hama province," Abdel Rahman said.

Other rebel groups still control parts of the province's rural north.

Hama, which borders on six other Syrian provinces, is strategically vital to the Assad regime, separating opposition forces in Idlib from Damascus to the south and the regime's coastal heartlands to the west.

Deir Ezzor

Meanwhile, Syrian regime and allied forces have advanced further towards a government enclave of Deir Ezzor besieged by Daesh in the country's east, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said on Sunday.

Syria's army, backed by Russian military support, has been advancing towards Deir Ezzor city for weeks on several fronts.

On Sunday, forces advanced to within 10 kilometres (six miles) to the west of the city, the provincial capital, and a besieged military base.