Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, announced a major board shake-up on Monday as it scrambles to shore up investor support following allegations it oversaw thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

But the ouster of a third of the bank's non-executive board, including the first two directors to leave since the allegations were made public on August 3, failed to impress shareholders as CBA stock touched 10-month intraday lows on the news.

The board overhaul came as CBA faced the first day of court hearings into the allegations and while it did not deny that illicit transfers had taken place, it said it would contest its level of responsibility.

Directors and audit committee members Launa Inman and Harrison Young would step down on November 16, while a third director, Andrew Mohl, would leave in a year, CBA said in a statement, which did not give a reason for the departures.

The bank has already said Chief Executive Officer Ian Narev will leave by mid-2018, although it has maintained his departure is unrelated to the money-laundering scandal. Narev has blamed a coding error for most of the alleged breaches.

Robert Whitfield, a former head of institutional banking at CBA rival Westpac Banking Corp, would be appointed to the board, CBA said, without naming any other new appointees.

CBA has been under mounting pressure to respond more aggressively to the crisis, which has severely damaged its already tarnished reputation and exposed it to billions of dollars in potential fines.

"Directors are getting paid a lot of money (so) they can't say that they weren't aware of it," said Vas Kolesnikoff, head of Australia and New Zealand research at corporate governance advisory ISS.