WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya’s main opposition leader says he will not share power
Odinga’s statement came after the Supreme Court annulled the presidential election and overturned incumbent Kenyatta's victory.
Kenya’s main opposition leader says he will not share power
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, waves to supporters as he leaves the St. Stephens cathedral after attending a church service in Nairobi, Kenya September 3, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2017

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power, two days after the Supreme Court annulled last month's presidential election and ordered a new poll within 60 days.

The court ruled on Friday that the election board had committed irregularities that rendered the August. 8 vote invalid, and overturned incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.

The ruling set up a new race between Kenyatta, 55, and veteran opponent Odinga, 72, and tension between the two camps has since been rising.

"We will not share power," Odinga said, speaking in Kiswahili outside a church in Nairobi.

 "We will not divide the loaf," he said, a local reference to power.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

RECOMMENDED

Odinga, who also contested the presidential election in 2007 and 2013, repeated his statement after Friday's court ruling that the opposition would not participate in the re-run of the poll without changes to the election commission. 

On Friday he had called for the commission to resign and face criminal prosecution.

Speaking at a rally in Nairobi attended by thousands of his supporters, he said: "We have said that you cannot force Kenyans to go to the polls that (are) being supervised by thieves."

"We will not accept (this)," he said. "We will only go to the elections when we are sure that the ones organising the elections are people who will not side with one side or the other."

Kenyatta insists the poll should be re-run with the current electoral board.

Though Kenyatta pledged to respect the court's ruling he has, since Friday, referred to justices as "crooks." 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move