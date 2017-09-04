Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power, two days after the Supreme Court annulled last month's presidential election and ordered a new poll within 60 days.

The court ruled on Friday that the election board had committed irregularities that rendered the August. 8 vote invalid, and overturned incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.

The ruling set up a new race between Kenyatta, 55, and veteran opponent Odinga, 72, and tension between the two camps has since been rising.

"We will not share power," Odinga said, speaking in Kiswahili outside a church in Nairobi.

"We will not divide the loaf," he said, a local reference to power.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.