WORLD
1 MIN READ
Houston residents find their homes flooded with possibly toxic water
Floodwaters are still a noxious threat after sewers overflowed due to Hurricane Harvey. Spillage includes fuel, pesticide and chemical waste.
Houston residents find their homes flooded with possibly toxic water
A sign for luxury real estate in Houston, Texas. The American Red Cross says about 37,000 families are staying in 270 shelters after Harvey caused flooding in much of the south of the US state. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2017

Harvey's filthy flood waters pose significant dangers to human safety and the environment even after water levels drop far enough that southeast Texas residents no longer fear for their lives, according to experts.

Houston already was notorious for sewer overflows following rainstorms. Now the system, with 40 wastewater treatment plants across the far-flung metropolis, faces an unprecedented challenge.

State officials said several dozen sewer overflows had been reported in areas affected by the hurricane, including Corpus Christi. Private septic systems in rural areas could fail as well.

RECOMMENDED

Also stirred into the noxious brew are spilt fuel, run-off from waste sites, lawn pesticides and pollutants from the region's many petroleum refineries and chemical plants.

TRT World's Darren Lyn reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move