South Korea said on Monday it was preparing fresh military drills with its ally the United States and ramping up its ballistic missile defences in response to North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

South Korea's defence ministry on Monday said it was seeing signs that Pyonyang was planning more missile testing.

"We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile," said Chang Kyung-soo, a defence ministry official.

From Seoul, Joseph Kim has more forTRT World.

Switzerland offers to mediate

Switzerland is prepared to act as mediator to help resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, including by hosting ministerial talks, Swiss President Doris Leuthard said on Monday.

Leuthard said Swiss troops were deployed on the demarcation zone between South Korea and North Korea and noted that her country - along with Sweden - had a long history of neutral and discreet diplomacy.

But China and the United States had to take their share of responsibility, she added, warning of "over-reactions."

S Korea, Japan prefer dialogue to confrontation

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Monday to pursue stronger UN sanctions against North Korea after Sunday's bomb test, South Korea's presidential spokesman said.

"Both heads of state agreed to cooperate closely with each other and the United States and shared the understanding there must be the most powerful sanctions and pressure applied on North Korea," presidential Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun told a media briefing.

"And as part of that they agreed to push for more powerful UN sanctions," Park said after Moon and Abe spoke for about 20 minutes by phone. The aim of stronger sanctions was to draw North Korea into dialogue, he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday Japan would do its utmost, in cooperation with the United States, to defend itself against missiles fired by North Korea and to increase its missile defence capabilities.

The UN Security Council was set to meet later on Monday to discuss fresh sanctions against the isolated regime.

US President Donald Trump had also asked to be briefed on all available military options, according to his defence chief.

South Korea's air force and army conducted exercises involving long-range air-to-surface missiles and ballistic missiles on Monday, the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement. More drills were being prepared with US forces in the South, it said.

The South will also announce on Monday its approval of an environmental assessment report for the deployment of a US anti-missile defence system.

Seoul said in June it would hold off installing the remaining components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system until it completed an assessment of its impact on the environment.

China & Russia concerned at test, and THAAD

North Korea's closest ally China said it strongly condemned the nuclear test and urged Pyongyang to stop its "wrong" actions.

But it also said a threat from Trump to cut off trade with countries that deal with North Korea was unacceptable.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Monday said China regarded as "unacceptable a situation in which on the one hand we work to resolve this issue peacefully but on the other hand our own interests are subject to sanctions and jeopardized. This is neither objective nor fair."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that, while North Korea was not a puppet state of China, Beijing needed to do more to pressure its neighbour.

"The Chinese are frustrated and dismayed by North Korea's conduct, but China has the greatest leverage, and with the greatest leverage comes the greatest responsibility," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said any missteps over North Korea could make the situation worse and a political resolution was needed for the crisis.

"Those who are stronger and smarter should show restraint," Ryabkov said at a BRICS summit in China. "Any clumsy step could lead to an explosion."

Moscow would need to react to the expansion of a US anti-missile defence system in South Korea, Ryabkov added.