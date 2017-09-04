A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused German politicians on Monday of indulging in populism after Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would seek an end to Ankara's European Union membership talks.

Merkel – seeking a fourth term in office in Germany's September 24 general elections – said in a debate on Sunday it was clear that Turkey should not join the European Union. The chancellor also said she would talk to other EU leaders about ending the stalled accession process.

"It is not a coincidence that our President Erdogan was the main topic of the debate," Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted in Turkish, criticising what he described "indulgence in populism" by mainstream German politicians.

"Germany and Europe's attacks on Turkey/Erdogan, by ignoring essential and urgent problems, are reflections of the narrowing of their horizons," Kalin said.

"We hope that the problematic atmosphere that made Turkish-German relations the victim of this narrow political horizon will end."

Building a populist wall

Turkey's European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik on Monday said that any talk of ending his country's negotiations for EU accession amounted to an "attack on Europe's founding principles."

"They are building a Berlin wall with bricks of populism," Celik tweeted.

Turkey will "keep going with its head held high as a European country and a European democracy," he said.