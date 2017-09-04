US President Donald Trump has decided to scrap a program shielding from deportation immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.

He has given Congress six months to craft legislation to replace it, sources familiar with the situation said.

The president decided to delay enforcement of his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the two sources said on Sunday. One source cautioned that the president could change his mind.

For more, TRT World spoke to Scott Lucas, Professor of International Relations at Birmingham University.

The decision to give Congress half a year to come up with an alternative, first reported by Politico magazine, represents a compromise of sorts after top Republicans and business leaders asked Trump to keep the programme.

DACA, an Obama administration policy, protects nearly 800,000 young men and women often called "Dreamers" from deportation and allows them to work legally.

Dreamers are a fraction of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, most of them Hispanic. Trump as a candidate promised to deport all of them, but many Americans have rallied to support the young adults who have spent large parts of their lives in the United States.

The decision, to be announced on Tuesday, will seek to placate both sides in the immigration debate.

Divided Republicans, united Democrats

As a candidate, Trump pledged to immediately scrap the program but he ran into stiff opposition.