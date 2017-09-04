Maria Sharapova's contentious and captivating US Open run came to an end on Sunday when Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova beat her 5-7 6-4 6-2 to reach the Flushing Meadows quarterfinals.

Playing her first grand slam since returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova grabbed the spotlight with an opening-round upset of second seed Simona Halep and commanded centre stage right until the end, walking off Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a demure wave to the capacity crowd.

After being denied direct entry into the French Open and Wimbledon, Sharapova was granted a wildcard for the US Open, adding fuel to the debate about rewarding players returning from doping bans that escalated when all the Russian's matches were scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The former world number one, however, refused to be distracted from focusing on the job at hand but could not find a route past the 16th-seeded Sevastova.

The match offered up an intriguing contrast of styles, the crafty Latvian against Sharapova's brute power and attacking instincts.

Sharapova had not produced extended stretches of brilliant tennis but her reputation as one of tennis's great battlers remained a constant.