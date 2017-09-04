WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia government and ELN rebels agree to ceasefire
President Juan Manuel Santos says the armistice between the government and the Latin American country's last active group will come into effect on October 1.
Colombia government and ELN rebels agree to ceasefire
The rebel group, which regularly bombs oil installations and kidnaps for ransom, was founded by radical Catholic priests in 1964. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2017

Colombia's government and the ELN, the country's last active guerrilla group, have agreed to a ceasefire after months of talks, the rebels announced Monday.

The announcement in the Ecuadorian capital Quito, where the talks are being held, comes on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis to Colombia.

"Yes, it was possible," the National Liberation Army (ELN) delegation said in a tweet announcing the deal.

The latest round of talks between the government of President Juan Manuel Santos and the ELN have been ongoing in neighbouring Ecuador since February.

Colombia's biggest rebel force, the FARC, disarmed last month under a peace deal with the government to end more than half a century of armed conflict.

Santos now wants a deal with the ELN to seal a "complete peace."

Decades of war

RECOMMENDED

The FARC and ELN formed in 1964 to fight for land rights and protection of poor rural communities.

The conflict drew in leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitary groups and state forces.

It left 260,000 people confirmed dead, more than 60,000 missing and seven million displaced.

Officials say remnants of right-wing paramilitary groups are still fighting the ELN for control of the drug trade.

Both sides discussed the possibility of agreeing to a temporary ceasefire before the arrival of the pope, who begins a four-day visit to Colombia on Wednesday.

"We have said that the visit of Pope Francisco should be an extra motivation to accelerate the search for agreements, which have as the main target communities that suffer the unfortunate consequences of the conflict," the group said on another of its accounts on Twitter, using the Spanish version of the pope's name.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move