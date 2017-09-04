One of Cambodia's most stridently independent newspapers, the Cambodia Daily, published its last edition on Monday with the headline "Descent Into Outright Dictatorship" as it closed amid a crackdown on critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The paper's owners said they were forced to close because of "extra-legal threats by the government," a reference to a $6.3 million tax bill they say authorities contrived with no audit and a single purpose — to shut them down.

"It's terrible, it's frustrating," said Chhorn Chansy, who worked for a decade at the paper as a reporter and news editor. "We normally write about others. We can't believe that this happened to us."

Its final front page led with the arrest on Sunday of Cambodia's main opposition leader, Kem Sokha, who was accused of treason in a significant escalation of the campaign against Hun Sen's opponents. The paper also reported on its own closure.

"We have been a burr in Hun Sen’s side for the entire time that we have been operating," said the Cambodia Daily's American editor-in-chief, Jodie DeJonge.

"This paper takes special pride in writing about some of the toughest issues," she said as journalists polished their final articles and office workers packed everything they could into cardboard boxes.

The paper printed only a few thousand copies a day but had a reputation for breaking news about sensitive topics such as corruption, waste, environmental issues and land rights.

Hun Sen defended the deadline given to the paper, saying it had to pay tax like any other business.

"When they didn't pay and we asked them to leave the country, they said we are a dictatorship," he said.

However, DeJonge, said: "There has been no due process. They haven't looked at our books. They haven't been willing to negotiate."