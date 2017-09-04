US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday it was time for the UN Security Council to impose "the strongest possible measures" on North Korea over its sixth and largest nuclear test because "enough is enough."

Haley said the incremental sanctions approach of the 15-member council to North Korea since 2006 had not worked and she described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "begging for war."

"Despite our efforts the North Korea nuclear program is more advanced and more dangerous than ever," Haley told the council.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited."

Haley detailed all the measures that the UN Security Council had taken in a bid to halt North Korea's nuclear programme and missile launches.

She said that members of the UN Security Council had been very united and consistent in its condemnation against North Korea.

She said North Korea's nuclear programme was more advanced than ever before, despite UN Security Council efforts over the past 24 years.

"Enough is enough. We have taken an incremental approach and despite the best of intentions it has not worked. Members of this council will no doubt urge negotiations and a return to talks. We have engaged in numerous direct and multilateral talks with the North Korean regime and time after time they have not worked."

She said Kim Jong-un wanted to be acknowledged as a nuclear power.

"His abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war."

She said the US did not want war, but that US patience was not unlimited.

"We have kicked the can down the road long enough. There is no more road left."

She said that the US would look at every country that does business with North Korea as being countries that are "giving aid to their dangerous and reckless nuclear intentions."

Haley said that 24-year of negotiations had failed. "Twenty-four years of half measures and failed talks is enough."

She said the US will present a new UN sanctions resolution to punish North Korea for its sixth nuclear test and aims to put it to a vote in a week.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports on the meeting.