September 5, 2017
Turkey is home to some three million Syrian refugees who have taken shelter in the neighbouring country after fleeing the war at home.
Today, the biggest challenge many face is finding a livelihood.
To assist them, Turkey has launched a pilot project in one of its southeastern towns with the aim of helping Syrians build their skills sets.
The purpose of the programme is to aid them in their search for employment.
TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar has the story from Sanliurfa.
SOURCE:TRT World