Harvey victims face difficult task rebuilding their homes
The most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years damaged around 200,000 homes. Homeowners who did not or could not afford to buy flood insurance now face $100,000 bills to rebuild their homes and lives.
A homeowner adds to a trash pile of Harvey flood damage in Houston, Texas, US, September 2, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

Hurricane Harvey wreaked massive havoc in Texas, killing dozens of people and sweeping large swathes of the region.

The storm was the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

It killed an estimated 50 people, displaced more than a million and damaged some 200,000 homes in a path of destruction stretching for more than 480 kilometres.

The victims of Harvey are now faced with the difficult and expensive task of rebuilding their homes.

And homeowners who either did not or could not afford to buy flood insurance will have to pay the full amount.

The cost of recovery in the state is estimated to be at least $180 billion.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve nearly $8 billion to start the money moving to where it’s needed most.

TRT World’s Darren Lyn reports from Houston, Texas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
