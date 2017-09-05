WORLD
Gaza children suffer as decade-long Israeli blockade persists
Gaza is home to at least one million children living in dire conditions due to the continuing Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory.
Israel imposed strict land and sea blockades on Gaza after Hamas took control of the coastal enclave in 2007. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been ongoing for a decade since Hamas took control of the coastal area in 2007.

The blockade has crippled the economy of the Palestinian territory which is one of the most densely populated places in the world.

As many as one million children live in Gaza and charities have described their living condition as dire.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

RECOMMENDED

UN Chief appeals for Gaza aid

In his first visit to Gaza after assuming office in January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week appealed for large-scale humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also ordered immediate release of $4 million from the UN’s emergency relief fund for the isolated territory.

Guterres later said it was “important to open the closures,” in a reference to Israel’s decade-long blockade of Gaza and its border with Egypt that has remained largely closed in recent years.

SOURCE:TRT World
