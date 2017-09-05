Companies need to make sure that employees are aware in advance of management monitoring their work email accounts, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday in a landmark privacy case.

In a judgment in the case of a man fired 10 years ago for using a work messaging account to communicate with his family, the judges found that Romanian courts failed to protect Bogdan Mihai Barbulescu’s private correspondence because his company had not given prior notice that it was monitoring his communications.

The decision by the Grand Chamber of the Strasbourg-based court in France – the apex body comprising 17 senior-most judges – modifies a ruling in January last year when the court found that employers were justified in snooping on their employees.

The judges said that Barbulescu’s bosses and Romanian courts had “not adequately protected (his) right to respect for his private life and correspondence.”

In a judgement published on the court’s website, it said that it was unclear whether Barbulescu had been warned about the monitoring, or whether he was aware of the extent of the intrusion into his private life.

It also said that Romanian courts had failed to determine why the monitoring measures were justified. The judgement said it was unsure whether there were other ways of checking on him “entailing less intrusion” into his private life.

Private messages

The case revolves around messages sent by Barbulescu over the Yahoo messaging platform, which the software engineer was required to use to liaise with clients.