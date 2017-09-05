Two Red Cross staff members kidnapped early this year in Afghanistan have been released, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

The two were abducted on February 8 while delivering assistance in Jawzjan province, in the north of the country, on the border with Turkmenistan.

At least six of their colleagues were killed in the attack, which prompted the ICRC to suspend operations in Afghanistan for a time.

"We are relieved and grateful that our colleagues are now back with us unharmed," head of ICRC’s Afghan delegation Monica Zanarelli said in a statement.

At the time of the attack, officials in the area blamed Daesh gunmen but the ICRC said it would not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or details of the release.