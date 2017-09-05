Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm on Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path that could take it to the United States.

The US National Hurricane Center said Irma had sustained winds of 280 kph and was centred about 440 km east of Antigua. It was moving westwards at 22 kph.

The centre said there was a growing possibility that the storm's effects could be felt in Florida later this week and over the weekend, though it was still too early to be sure of its future track: "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place."

Irma's centre was expected to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late on Tuesday and early Wednesday, the hurricane centre said. The eye was then expected to pass about 80 km (50 miles) from Puerto Rico late on Wednesday.

Authorities warned that the storm could dump up to 25 cm of rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to seven meters. Government officials began evacuations and urged people to finalize all preparations as shelves emptied out across the islands, including Puerto Rico.

"The decisions that we make in the next couple of hours can make the difference between life and death," Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said. "This is an extremely dangerous storm."

Residents on the US East Coast were urged to monitor the storm's progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

"This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey," Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

In the Caribbean, hurricane warnings were issued for 12 island groups, including the British Virgin Islands, where the governor urged people to evacuate the tiny island of Anegada if they could ahead of the storm. The island has a maximum elevation of 8.5 m above sea level.

Vivian Wheatley, proprietor of the Anegada Reef Hotel, planned to stay behind. She said she would stay in one of the hotel rooms and take advantage of the generator since there were no guests.

"We know it's a very powerful (storm), and we know it's going to be very close," she said. "Let's hope for the best."