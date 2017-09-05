Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged BRICS nations to deepen coordination on global matters, and push for a more "just" world order by boosting representation for emerging and developing countries in international bodies.

Reiterating that emerging and developing markets have been the primary engine of global growth, Xi called for a bigger role for BRICS in speeding economic governance reforms and promoting trade, especially as rising risks veil a global recovery.

"BRICS countries should push for a more just and reasonable international order," Xi told a summit of the grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We should work together to address global challenges."

In his closing remarks, Xi urged the grouping to battle for more "representation power" for emerging and developing countries, which some analysts say are often under-represented in global institutions such as the World Bank, by comparison with the dominance of the United States and Western Europe.

The summit in the southeastern city of Xiamen has given host China its latest chance to position itself as a bulwark of globalisation in the face of US President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Xi appeared to rebuke the United States' resistance to international pacts — including the Paris climate accord — in a separate speech earlier on Tuesday to leaders of BRICS and other developing countries.