Swedish journalist Kim Wall died when she was accidentally hit by a heavy hatch on board a home-made submarine, the Danish owner of the vessel testified in court on Tuesday.

Peter Madsen, who denies killing her, said he was holding the hatch for Wall as they sailed in the strait between Denmark and Sweden last month on the UC3 Nautilus submarine he had built.

With the vessel at the surface, he said he had crawled out through the hatch and was standing on top, while holding it open to let Wall follow him. At that moment, the submarine was rocked by a wave from another boat.

"I lose my foothold and the hatch shuts," he told the Copenhagen court, saying Wall was knocked to the floor. "There was a pool of blood where she had landed."

A prosecutor also read earlier testimony from behind closed doors in which Madsen said the impact had fractured the journalist's skull and killed her.

Mutilation denied

He said he tried to bury her at sea but denied mutilating her body, and added that he had contemplated killing himself while still on board.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in his 17-metre (56-foot) submarine on Aug. 10.

On Aug. 23, police identified a headless female torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall's. The cause of her death has not been determined.

In court, Madsen denied having amputated her limbs and said he dropped her "whole" body into the water, several hours after her death, after having a sleep because he was "tired and exhausted".