A top North Korean diplomat warned on Tuesday that his country is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States as world powers struggled for a response to Pyongyang's latest nuclear weapons test.

Han Tae Song, ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, confirmed that North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), had successfully conducted its sixth and largest nuclear bomb test on Sunday.

Pyongyang had said the test was successful and the bomb was capable of being loaded to a long-range missile.

"The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US," Han told a disarmament conference.

"The US will receive more 'gift packages' from my country as long as its relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK," he added without elaborating.

North Korea's promise of "gifts packages" came shortly after reports emerged that it was moving a rocket which appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards its west coast.

South Korea’s Asia Business Daily cited an unidentified source on Tuesday, saying North Korea was moving its ICBM. The rocket started moving on Monday and was spotted moving only at night to avoid surveillance, the report said.

South Korea’s defence ministry, which warned on Monday that North Korea was ready to launch an ICBM at any time, said they were unable to confirm the contents of the report.

North Korea tested two ICBMs in July that could fly about 10,000 km (6,200 miles), putting many parts of the US mainland within range and prompting a new round of international sanctions against Pyongyang.

Unintended consequences

The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned the US and North Korea that "confrontational rhetoric may lead to unintended consequences" and stressing that the nuclear crisis must be solved diplomatically.

He said it was "absolutely crucial" that the U.N. Security Council is united in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile tests and that the US, Russia, China, Japan and South Korea use one strategy.

Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday that North Korea's nuclear and missile tests threaten regional and international stability.

He accused North Korea's leaders of "needlessly and recklessly (putting) millions of people at risk including its own citizens already suffering drought, hunger and serious violations of their human rights."

Guterres urged communication and offered to support any efforts to peacefully resolve "this alarming situation."

Russia on North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would not change the leadership in Pyongyang, but could lead to large-scale human suffering.

Putin, speaking after a BRICs summit in China, also warned against further ramping up military hysteria around North Korea, saying that could lead to “global catastrophe.”

“North Korea will not drop its nuclear programme unless it feels secure,” he said.

Russian oil supplies to North Korea are close to zero and Moscow has not discussed the possibility of curbs on energy supplies to Pyongyang with its international partners, Russian energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in China.

“We only supply oil products there, while the volumes are negligible, close to zero,” Novak said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said later on Tuesday that he is open to all forms of talks with North Korea, but now is not the time for dialogue.

Moon was speaking in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency in Russia a day ahead of his summit meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum which kicks off on Wednesday.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more on the international difference of opinions over North Korea.