TAIZ, Yemen — On the morning of June 20, Taiba Mohammed Mahyoub and her friend walked up a mountain in Jabal Habashi district in south of Taiz to graze sheep. As they reached a lush meadow, 29-year-old Mahyoub began chatting with her friend about the preparations for her wedding, which was scheduled on June 26.

In the middle of the conversation she realised the sheep had slipped out of reach and were about to escape the pasture. She asked her friend to stay back and look after the remaining herd. As she walked out of the grassy patch and stepped onto bare ground, an explosion rocked the entire area, slamming her down a few feet away. Mahyoub had stepped on a hidden landmine.

"When her friend heard the explosion and saw Taiba (Mahyoub) faint, she thought she was dead. She [the friend] cried out loud ‘help us, Taiba is dead’,” Bilal Mohammed, Mahyoub's brother, told TRT World.

“She (Mahyoub) was unconscious and both of her legs were shattered.”

Jabal Habashi had been one of the battlefields in the war between the Houthis and the pro-government forces. Most of villages in the district, including Al Khor, where Mahyoub was injured, are littered with landmines allegedly planted by the Houthi rebels.

Bilal noticed that his sister was alive. He drove her to a hospital in Taiz city, where doctors amputated her right leg.

Mahyoub is still in the hospital. The doctors are trying to save her left leg. “It’s also badly damaged,” Bilal said.

In the last three years of war in Yemen, at least 615 people have been killed and 942 injured in explosions from landmines, according to the Yemeni Coalition for Monitoring Human Right Violations (YCMHRV). Many among those who survived these blasts are betrothed men and women. As they lost their limbs, they were prepared to be turned down by their partners.

But love triumphed over tragedy. In most cases, their partners did not give up on them. Instead, they were more willing to marry them.

For Mahyoub’s family, it was hard to tell her fiance about the incident. On the morning of the wedding day, the family contacted the groom.

"My father told him to cancel the engagement since my sister had lost both her legs,” said Bilal. “But her fiance insisted on marrying Taiba on June 26."

Although Malik was sad that his fiancee, Mahyoub, lost her legs and sustained many injuries on her body, his affection toward her grew manifold.

"Her father tried to persuade me to cancel the marriage, but I refused to do that. The landmine can destroy legs but it can’t stop love," Malik told TRT World.

“I was in love with her," he continued. " I am not a traitor that I would abandon her in her time of suffering. I should be even closer than before.”

Malik went ahead with the wedding and married Mahyoub in the hospital on June 26. He spent two weeks with his wife, standing by her as she lay on the hospital bed. He then returned to Hadramout province, where he works as a restaurant chef.

No one to help civilians

An ongoing war is still raging on in Yemen, fracturing most of civic and economic infrastructure. An average of 75 people are reportedly getting killed every day. The country is also grappling with serious health crises. More than 2,000 people have died from cholera since April and about half a million people are fighting the disease.

More than half of all the health facilities in Yemen are either closed or partially functioning, and there is a critical shortage of doctors in more than 40 percent of the country, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) health survey.

Most of the injured civilians are on their own, with little to no support from aid organisations. They are in a constant struggle when it comes to buying food and covering medical expenses. They can't afford to host weddings, where they would have to serve their relatives food. So they keep the weddings small.

The circumstances are different for fighters, however. In February 2017, the Muath Developmental Foundation, a pro-government charitable foundation that helps the war victims in Taiz province, organised a mass wedding for 20 wounded Yemeni fighters who had lost limbs from landmines.

The foundation confirmed that the cost of the wedding was covered by a philanthropist, a supporter of the pro-government forces.

Several batches of wounded fighters have left Yemen to receive treatment in India, Sudan, Turkey and other countries, while there is no support for civilians who are in need of advanced medical support abroad.