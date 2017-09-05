Britain will end the free movement of labour immediately after Brexit and introduce measures to drive down the number of lower-skilled EU migrants, a leaked government document published by TheGuardian newspaper said on Tuesday.

Reducing net migration to Britain was one of the main reasons behind last year's vote to leave the European Union, but firms have expressed concern they may not be able to hire the skilled and unskilled workers they need after Brexit.

"Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off," TheGuardian quoted the document as saying.

The government envisages a dual system for EU citizens arriving after Brexit, with those wishing to stay long-term needing to apply for a two-year residence permit.

Those deemed "highly-skilled," however, would be allowed to apply for a permit for up to five years under the proposals.

In the lengthy document, marked "sensitivem" Britain's interior ministry also says it may "tighten up" the definition of family members allowed to accompany EU workers in Britain.

TheGuardian said the document had yet to be endorsed by Prime Minister Theresa May's top team of ministers.