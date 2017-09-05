Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt might end up swapping the running shoes for football boots as he contemplates life away from the track.

Bolt, who retired from athletics last month, visited western Japan on Tuesday, taking part in a charity event, organised to promote and protect traditional culture in Kyoto.

But he had to sit out a 15-metre race with several children because of a hamstring injury from last month's World Championships in London, which hampered the final event of his career.