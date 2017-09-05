POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Usain Bolt contemplates football career in life after athletics
Sprint champion Usain Bolt opened up about his next career move, saying he is thinking of swapping his spikes for cleats.
Usain Bolt contemplates football career in life after athletics
Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, seen here at a news conference in Kyoto, Japan, is thinking of football for his next career move. September 5, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt might end up swapping the running shoes for football boots as he contemplates life away from the track.

Bolt, who retired from athletics last month, visited western Japan on Tuesday, taking part in a charity event, organised to promote and protect traditional culture in Kyoto.

But he had to sit out a 15-metre race with several children because of a hamstring injury from last month's World Championships in London, which hampered the final event of his career.

RECOMMENDED

Bolt admits his farewell was a "rough one," but is excited about what lies ahead.

"My aim is to do a lot more charity works, and I've always wanted to pursue a football career, so that's something that I'd also like to look into. And also, maybe I'll be an analyst for track and field. I don't know what part I'll be playing, but I want to play a big part in track and field, in developing and help pushing and promoting track and field in the future," he said.

Bolt, who has won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics history.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move