Brazil's top prosecutor on Tuesday charged former Presidents Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff along with fellow Workers Party members with forming a criminal organisation, the latest accusations in Brazil's sprawling corruption scandal.

The prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, alleged that eight members of the Workers Party, including Lula and Rousseff, committed a series of crimes involving state-owned oil firm Petrobras such as cartel formation, corruption and money laundering.

The 230-page document filed with the Supreme Court accused Lula of heading the organisation.

They were the first criminal charges to be levelled against Rousseff, who was impeached in 2016 for breaking budgetary laws.

A representative for Rousseff said the prosecutor's office had offered no evidence of the crimes and called on the Supreme Court to guarantee the right to defend against them.