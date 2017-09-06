The Star Wars movie franchise has parted ways with another director, Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday, saying that Colin Trevorrow would no longer be directing the studio's scheduled 2019 film Star Wars: Episode IX.

Disney and Lucasfilm in a statement blamed differing visions for the project but did not name a replacement.

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX," the statement said.

Trevorrow is best known for directing Jurassic World and has been working on the ninth instalment of the space saga for some time.

He was officially announced as the director of Episode IX in August of 2015 and has been co-writing the script as well.

It is the final instalment in the new "main" Star Wars trilogy that began with JJ Abrams' The Force Awakens in 2015 and will continue this December with director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

The announcement gave no indication as to whether or not the shakeup would affect the film's previously set May 2019 release date.

"Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ."

"We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

This is the latest upheaval in the Star Wars universe.

Earlier this year the young Han Solo spinoff film parted ways with director Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and replaced them with Ron Howard deep into production.

And in 2015, the company fired director Josh Trank from work on another Star Wars spinoff.

Extensive reshoots on the anthology film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led to widespread speculation that director Gareth Edwards had been unofficially sidelined on that project as well.