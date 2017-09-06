Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has come under pressure from countries with large Muslim populations including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey to halt violence against Rohingya Muslims.

The systematic persecution of minority Muslims is on the rise across Myanmar and not confined to the northwestern state of Rakhine, where recent violence has sent nearly 125,000 Muslim Rohingya fleeing, a Myanmar rights group said on Tuesday.

The independent Burma Human Rights Network said that persecution was backed by the government, elements among the country's Buddhist monks, and ultra-nationalist civilian groups.

"The transition to democracy has allowed popular prejudices to influence how the new government rules, and has amplified a dangerous narrative that casts Muslims as an alien presence in Buddhist-majority Burma," the group said in a report.

The report draws on more than 350 interviews in more than 46 towns and villages over an eight-month period since March 2016.

Myanmar's government made no immediate response to the report. Authorities deny discrimination and say security forces in Rakhine are fighting a legitimate campaign against "terrorists."

TRT World 'sKerry Alexandra reports.

Fleeing to Bangladesh

Hundreds of exhausted Rohingyas have arrived near the village of Shamlapur near the Myanmar border in the latest influx into Bangladesh.

The village, facing the Bay of Bengal, appears to have become the newest receiving point for the refugees after authorities cracked down on human traffickers in a different part of the Teknaf peninsula.

Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi was due in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday after meeting Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi and army chief Min Aung Hlaing to urge that Myanmar halt the bloodshed.

"The security authorities need to immediately stop all forms of violence there and provide humanitarian assistance and development aid for the short and long term," Retno said after her meetings in the Myanmar capital.