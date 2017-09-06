Syrian regime forces on Tuesday reached troops besieged for years by Daesh in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, one of the militants' last major footholds, regime-run media said.

Tanks and troops had pressed quickly towards a government-held enclave in the city, where Daesh had encircled thousands of civilians and Syrian regime forces since 2014.

"The Syrian regime forces and its allies break the siege on Deir Ezzor," said a military media unit run by the regime's ally, Shia group Hezbollah.

State media and a war monitoring group also said that the advancing forces had linked up with the besieged troops at a garrison on the western edge of the city.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from the Turkey-Syria border town of Gaziantep.

Clearance operation

Daesh still controls much of Deir Ezzor province, including half the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said a nearby military air base in the south of the city and three adjacent neighbourhoods were still under siege by the militants.

Deir Ezzor provincial governor Mohammed Ibrahim Samra said regime troops were pushing towards the air base.