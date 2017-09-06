POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Joshua relishing heavyweight title defence against Pulev
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff, UK.
Joshua relishing heavyweight title defence against Pulev
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Bulgarias Kubrat Pulev on October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said on Tuesday his mandatory defence against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev “can’t come soon enough.”

Joshua will return to action for the first time since his epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April when he takes on Pulev in the Principality Stadium on October 28.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready,” WBA and IBF belt holder Joshua said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

“I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

Pulev will be facing his second world title fight having fought and lost to Klitschko in 2014 and said on Monday he would relish taking on the Briton in front an expected 80,000 crowd.

“Anthony is a great and dangerous rival but his style fits perfectly with mine,” Pulev said on his Facebook page.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move