World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said on Tuesday his mandatory defence against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev “can’t come soon enough.”

Joshua will return to action for the first time since his epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April when he takes on Pulev in the Principality Stadium on October 28.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready,” WBA and IBF belt holder Joshua said in a statement.