Tom Brady’s insatiable work ethic has allowed him to overcome nearly every obstacle thrown his way but now the NFL’s greatest quarterback faces what could prove to be his toughest test yet.

When Brady takes the field in the New England Patriots’ 2017 season opener on Thursday he will be one month beyond his 40th birthday, which is well past the age when quarterbacks tend to be much less efficient.

But Brady, who engineered a record-setting Super Bowl comeback to win his fifth championship in February, is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career and has not shown any evidence that this season will not be just as special.

In fact, the future Hall of Famer, who is set to become just the 20th quarterback to play in an NFL game after turning 40, is feeling so good that he has no imminent plans to retire.

“You know, I just love doing it. I’ve never thought about not playing,” said Brady. “At least until my mid-40s, I said, so that’s a pretty good goal in and of itself and then we’ll see when I get there. But it’s been so fun. Football has been such a rewarding part of my life.”

Brady, who said some of his backups presented him with a birthday cake that had “old” on it rather than his age, did admit that getting his body ready for every season has changed a lot.