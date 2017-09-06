New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the first in a series of global style weeks during September, is gearing up with designers ready to present their visions for Spring 2018.

This season, more than 100 designers will showcase their latest creations in venues across New York from Thursday, although some flagship brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, Proenza Schouler, and Altuzarra have opted to move their shows overseas.

The six-day schedule, which previously ran for a full week, has been streamlined to give buyers and editors more time to fly out to London Fashion Week, which follows directly after New York's.

"When you look at fashion weeks globally – starting in New York, then London, then Milan, then Paris – it's basically a month. You have editors and buyers traveling to all those fashion weeks," said Steven Kolb, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc (CFDA), describing the "sheer exhaustion" of such a jam-packed schedule.

High-profile fashion houses Calvin Klein and Tom Ford are kicking off the New York shows to "put it on the same playing field" as its European counterparts, Kolb said.