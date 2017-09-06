Syria scored deep into stoppage time at Iran to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time amid an ongoing civil war at home.

With Syria facing elimination from Asian qualifying, Omar al Soma marked his return to the team after a five-year absence to clinch a 2-2 draw and a place in the playoffs.

Players, with "Syria" rather than names emblazoned across the back of their red jerseys, sank to their knees on the turf in Tehran. From the bench, flag-waving members of the team's staff streamed onto the field.

Back home, the pursuit of a place at the World Cup in Russia has provided a flicker of joy in parts of a country divided by six years of war.

Big screens were erected in public squares in the Syrian capital Damascus for public screenings and fans also packed into coffee shops and sports halls to watch the broadcast from Iran.

Thousands of dancing fans filtered onto the streets of Damascus chanting "Syria" and waving the country's flag, bringing traffic to a complete halt in the city centre.

"This is the happiest day of my life," said Bashir Rahal, a 26-year old, who was watching the game in a Damascus hotel, with the country's flag on a table in front of him.

Outside, the skies lit up with pyrotechnics, some launching red tracers above the thousands of revelers who filled the streets, leaning out of their car windows or marching in the city centre.

The upbeat news from the country's football team came on the same day troops reached Deir Ezzor, in eastern Syria, breaching a months-old siege on government troops by Daesh.