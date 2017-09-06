A US commander on Wednesday apologised for leaflets dropped in Afghanistan that were deemed offensive to Islam.

The image, distributed by US forces in Parwan province, north of Kabul, on Tuesday, showed a white dog with a section of the Taliban's banner superimposed on its side fleeing from a lion. The banner contains a passage from the Quran in Arabic.

"The design of the leaflets mistakenly contained an image highly offensive to both Muslims and the religion of Islam," Major General James Linder said in a statement.

"I sincerely apologise. We have the deepest respect for Islam and our Muslim partners worldwide," he said, adding that an investigation would be held "to determine the cause of this incident and to hold the responsible party accountable."

Parwan Governor Mohammad Hasem condemned the leaflet as "unforgivable" and said an investigation would be held.

"Those who have committed this unforgivable mistake in the publicity, propaganda or media section of the coalition forces will be tried and punished," he said.