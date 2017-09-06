Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Europe Union should make a decision on Turkey's membership bid soon.

His comments came a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to push her EU partners to consider suspending or ending Turkey's accession talks.

"We have been fulfilling our responsibilities since the day our membership negotiations started, we did our job," Erdogan said during a meeting with provincial heads of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in Ankara.

“However, it is obviously intolerable that the European Union, which fails to fulfill its promises to our country, starts accusing us,” said Erdogan, adding that Turkey will continue to pursue its EU membership goal.

"Turkey has tolerated delays caused by the EU as we believe that these reforms will raise the democratic and economic standards of our citizens,” he said.

Apparently referring to German and Austrian politicians focusing on Turkey ahead of upcoming elections in those countries, Erdogan said that Turkey will not let itself be used as campaign fodder.

Erdogan called it “hypocrisy and political indecency” to force Turkey to end its negotiations for full membership, and urged EU countries to be sincere with Turkey.

