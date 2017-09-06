Israeli courts are increasingly ruling in favour of Jewish settlers in cases against Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Shamasneh family has lived in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for 50 years, but Israeli police have just told them to get out.

The Israeli supreme court has now handed their home over to the 'Israel Land Fund' after it delivered its verdict on a case that began in 2009.

The family says the court did not consider their appeal. "There was a knock on the door at 5:00 AM. I asked who it was, and was told it was the police. We opened the door, the first thing they did was take the gas tank and placed it outside. Then they carried my husband to his chair and took him outside the house. My sons were then taken outside and not allowed to move, They went through our house and left nothing," Fahima Shamasneh explained.

TRT World’sMohamed Hamayel met the Shamasneh family in occupied East Jerusalem.