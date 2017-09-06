WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli courts handing Palestinian properties to Jewish settlers
Several Israeli organisations are going to court saying Palestinian homes once belonged to Jews, but Palestinians say this is an attempt to remove them from Jerusalem.
Israeli courts handing Palestinian properties to Jewish settlers
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man after a forced eviction of a Palestinian family from their home in East Jerusalem on Tuesday after a long legal battle over ownership, in Jerusalem September 5, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

Israeli courts are increasingly ruling in favour of Jewish settlers in cases against Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Shamasneh family has lived in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for 50 years, but Israeli police have just told them to get out.

The Israeli supreme court has now handed their home over to the 'Israel Land Fund' after it delivered its verdict on a case that began in 2009.

The family says the court did not consider their appeal. "There was a knock on the door at 5:00 AM. I asked who it was, and was told it was the police. We opened the door, the first thing they did was take the gas tank and placed it outside. Then they carried my husband to his chair and took him outside the house. My sons were then taken outside and not allowed to move, They went through our house and left nothing," Fahima Shamasneh explained.

TRT World’sMohamed Hamayel met the Shamasneh family in occupied East Jerusalem.

RECOMMENDED

The fund claimed their home belonged to a Jewish family before 1948.

Currently, several Israeli organisations including Elad and Ateret Cohaneim have been taking Palestinian families in Jerusalem to court. The organisations say these homes once belonged to Jews, while the Palestinians say this is an attempt to remove them from Jerusalem.

To date, several Palestinian families in Jerusalem have been thrown out of their homes, with similar incidents happening in other areas such as Silwan as well as the Mount of Olives.

In a recent newspaper interview, the director of the Israel Land Fund - who is also a city councilman for Jerusalem - said the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood will have around 400 Jewish families in a matter of years.

"Sheikh Jarrah, or Shimon Hatzadik, is going through a revolution, and we will see its outcome in something like five years," he told the Jerusalem Post.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini