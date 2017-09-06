Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday blamed "terrorists" for "a huge iceberg of misinformation" on the violence in Rakhine state but made no mention of the nearly 150,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled over the border to Bangladesh since August 25.

The leader of the Buddhist-majority country has come under pressure from countries with Muslim populations over the crisis, and on Tuesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the risk of ethnic cleansing and regional destabilisation.

Guterres urged the UN Security Council to press for restraint and calm, expressing concern that the violence that has raged for nearly two weeks in the northeastern state could spiral into a "humanitarian catastrophe."

TRT World's Kieran Burke has more.

The UN chief said it's crucial that Myanmar's government immediately give Muslims either nationality or legal status so they can lead normal lives and freely move, find jobs, and get an education.

Guterres cited the longstanding history of "discrimination, hopelessness and extreme poverty" against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State and warned about possible ethnic cleansing.

The UN chief said the UN is receiving "constant reports of violence by Myanmar's security forces, including indiscriminate attacks." And he warned that it will further increase radicalization.

The latest violence in Rakhine state began on August 25 when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base.

The worst of the clashes erupted after the military's counter-offensive killed at least 400 people and triggered the exodus of villagers to Bangladesh. Human Rights Watch said Myanmar army adopted a "scorched earth" policy.

Myanmar says most of those killed have been insurgents, but accounts from new arrivals in Bangladesh suggest reprisals by Myanmar security forces and Buddhists against Rohingya civilians who the government says are in cahoots with "extremist Bengali terrorists."

Blocking the UN's censure

Myanmar National Security Adviser Thaung Tun told a news conference in the capital, Naypyidaw that Myanmar was counting on China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council, to block a UN resolution on the crisis.

"We are negotiating with some friendly countries not to take it to the Security Council," he said. "China is our friend and we have a similar friendly relationship with Russia so it will not be possible for that issue to go forward."

Myanmar rejects accusations that its security forces are targeting civilians saying they are fighting "terrorists."

However, dozens of bodies, including those of women and children, have washed up on the Bangladesh side of a border river, many with bullet or knife wounds, according to Bangladesh border guards. Fishermen report seeing bodies floating in the river.

Reuters was shown one cadaver – what looked to be a teenage boy lying face up on the muddy river bank, a gaping wound on his face washed clean by the river.

At one river crossing, an aid worker seeking anonymity said, fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organization (ARSA) prevented ferries from crossing for half a day, telling civilians to return to their homes.

ARSA has been held responsible for the recent escalation.

Campaign group Fortify Rights has documented how ARSA has prevented men and boys from leaving the area.

The worker said the fighters backed down when villagers pleaded with them.

Rohingya exodus continues