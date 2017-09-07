Bahrain's government has crushed dissent and violently cracked down on protests in the past year, Amnesty International said on Thursday, and it accused Britain and the United States in particular of turning a blind eye to its abuses.

Amnesty said in a report on Thursday that it had documented how the Bahraini government, from June 2016 to June 2017, arrested, tortured, threatened or banned from travel at least 169 activists and opponents or their relatives.

"Despite repeated claims ... to the contrary, Bahrain has been steadily backtracking on the promises of reform it made following its heavy-handed response to the uprising in 2011," Amnesty said.

Bahraini authorities could not immediately be reached for comment. Bahrain has repeatedly denied systematic rights abuses.

Entitled "No one can protect you: Bahrain's year of crushing dissent," the report said that at least six people were killed, including a child, in the crackdowns.

The report also accused Western governments, notably the United States and Britain of remaining silent.

The two countries have a particularly high level of influence in Bahrain, where the US Fifth Fleet is based and where Britain's Royal Navy has a major facility.

Amnesty said US President Donald Trump's policy has shifted from that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who had publicly criticised the authorities of the tiny Gulf state.

"In March 2017, President Trump told Bahrain's King Hamad 'there won't be strain with this administration': Bahrain appears to have interpreted this statement as a green light to pursue its repression," the report said.

Authorities in the tiny Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom launched a crackdown after an Arab Spring-inspired movement of largely Shia protesters hit the streets in 2011 to demand an elected government.