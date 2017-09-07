Angola's ruling MPLA party has won a general election by taking 61.1 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said on Wednesday, making Joao Lourenco the next president of sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy.

He will replace Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who steps down after 38 years at the helm but will continue as head of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

The main opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) took 26.7 percent, with the smaller opposition party CASA-CE winning 9.4 percent.

"Mission accomplished," Lourenco told supporters at his party’s headquarters in Luanda.

"We’ll produce a better future for the country and the people of Angola," he said in his first comments as president-elect.

He is expected to take office on September 21.

UNITA, which has repeatedly complained that the electoral process has been non-transparent and illegal, declined to comment after the results on Wednesday.

A spokesman told Reuters a statement will be made on Thursday. UNITA has previously said it will appeal the results.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the National Electoral Commission Julia Ferreira rejected the opposition’s complaints as having a "lack of clarity and objectivity", adding sufficient proof had not been presented.