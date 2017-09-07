Syrian regime forces said that Israeli air strikes killed two people on Thursday at a military facility in the country's west, a zone where the regime has been accused of developing chemical weapons.

"Israeli warplanes at 2:42 am today (local time) fired a number of missiles from Lebanese air space, targeting one of our military positions near Masyaf, which led to material damage and the deaths of two members of the site," the regime forces said in a statement.

The statement warned Israel against the "dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region."

Strikes on scientific studies facility

According to a Britain-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the strikes hit a scientific studies facility, the agency the US describes as Syria's chemical weapons manufacturer.

SOHR said that a regime storage camp next to the centre was used to store ground-to-ground rockets and that personnel of Iran and its allied Lebanese Hezbollah group had been seen there more than once.

It gave the total number of dead and wounded in the strike as seven.

